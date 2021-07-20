Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 740,997 Shares

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 740,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $452,008.17. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HJLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

