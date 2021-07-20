Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in June

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,321.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske assumed coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS HNSBF remained flat at $$18.20 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. Hansa Biopharma AB has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $18.20.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

