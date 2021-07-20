Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Down 1.2%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. 3,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

About Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

