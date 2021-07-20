HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $252.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.86.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $217.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $221.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock worth $69,156,965 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.