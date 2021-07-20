HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,856. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

