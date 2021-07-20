Head to Head Contrast: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qurate Retail and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.21%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail and Dingdong (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.33 $1.20 billion $2.99 3.88 Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

