Head to Head Survey: Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Amgen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 5,229.74 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Amgen $25.42 billion 5.58 $7.26 billion $16.60 14.86

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Genetic Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genetic Technologies and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Amgen 2 9 14 0 2.48

Amgen has a consensus target price of $256.19, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Amgen 28.16% 93.84% 14.85%

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amgen beats Genetic Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

