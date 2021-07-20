Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.