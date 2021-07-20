Hegic Price Down 23.1% This Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $29.73 million and approximately $980,023.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00740711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

