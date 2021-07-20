Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys New Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Altitude Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 139,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,199. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

