Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $7 Million in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,000. Magellan Health makes up about 1.8% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned about 0.29% of Magellan Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,943 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,081,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,170,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.31.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

