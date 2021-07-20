Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,747,000 after buying an additional 17,473,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,527,000 after buying an additional 628,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,371,000 after buying an additional 6,617,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2,380.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,384,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,946,000 after buying an additional 9,005,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,900,000 after buying an additional 9,324,873 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 36,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,389. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.