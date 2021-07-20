Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $11,327,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,252,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 97,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,047. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

