Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes $428,000 Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOF stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,036. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

