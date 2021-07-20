Hikari Power Ltd Acquires 710 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 5.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.19.

DHR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $283.98. 78,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,934. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.34 and a 12 month high of $286.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

