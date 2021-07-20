Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of BTRS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,751,503 shares of company stock worth $44,726,599.

BTRS stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.66.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTRS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

