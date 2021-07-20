Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 64,923 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of FMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

