Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

