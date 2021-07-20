Holocene Advisors LP Invests $7.15 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 82,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

