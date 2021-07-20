Holocene Advisors LP Invests $7.32 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 317,052 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $7,035,383.88. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,449 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,398. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

