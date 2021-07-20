HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $108,100.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,298 shares of company stock worth $2,617,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $452.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

