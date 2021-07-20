Honest Price Down 1.4% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $85,110.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00037181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00141278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.80 or 0.99890342 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.