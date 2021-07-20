Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBNC opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $697.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

