HRT Financial LP Buys 14,597 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

