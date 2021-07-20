HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 100,000 FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $12,207,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,993,000.

OTCMKTS FSRXU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

