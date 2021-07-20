HRT Financial LP Invests $973,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMYT opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

