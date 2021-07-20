HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 102,382 Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of DISAU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

