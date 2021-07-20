HRT Financial LP Takes $967,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after buying an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after buying an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 1,141,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,766,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

