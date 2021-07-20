Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYFM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 145,393 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

