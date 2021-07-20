HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $5.63 million and $15,551.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012101 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.29 or 0.00728705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,605,192 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.