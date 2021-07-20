Hyperion Trading Up 16% This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $6,431.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012341 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.00733996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.