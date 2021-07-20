IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.67. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.