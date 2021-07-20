IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of IAC traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $134.51. 634,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,656. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.67. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

