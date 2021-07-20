IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IDACORP continues to benefit from increase in demand for electricity from its residential customers and expanding customer base. Its long-term investment plan, expanding customer base and improving economic conditions in its service territories will boost the company’s performance. Debt management, cost control and production of more electricity from clean energy sources will act as tailwinds. The company has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, operating hydro-electric power generation units requires licenses and the company has to go through the permitting process, which involves a number of stringent conditions that may result in significant capital expenditure. Development and usage of low-cost alternate energy are headwinds.”

IDA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.75.

NYSE:IDA opened at $102.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

