IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 1,339.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of IDYA opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $751,184. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

