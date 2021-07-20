IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.8522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.