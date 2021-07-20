IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,708 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,131,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,214.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $239.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.