IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,961 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

TSN stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

