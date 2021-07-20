IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 212.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in L Brands by 1,424.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 401,699 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of L Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in L Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

