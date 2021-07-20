IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

