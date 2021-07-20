Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Update

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $2,702,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 242,644 shares of company stock worth $21,560,504 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Inari Medical by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 254,651 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

