indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $8.44 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 0.17.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.