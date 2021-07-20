Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 51.6% in June

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS IPOAF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58.
About Industrias Peñoles
