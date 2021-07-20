Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 51.6% in June

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS IPOAF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

