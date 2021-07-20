Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives €38.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.79 ($45.64).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFXA. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

