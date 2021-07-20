InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

