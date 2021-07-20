Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 119,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,128,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,231 shares of company stock worth $1,224,011. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.