Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.