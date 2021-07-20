Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 881 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 150.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 232.0% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 174,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $16,193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $216.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.