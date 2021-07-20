Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 1,492 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $129.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

