Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $77,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 370,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,337. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

